Arizona Supreme Court Overturns Gov. Jan Brewer's Removal Of Redistricting Chair

The Arizona Supreme Court dealt Republican Gov. Jan Brewer a blow Thursday, overturning her decision to oust the chairwoman of the state's independent redistricting commission.
The Arizona Republic reported that the court found that Brewer's removal of Colleen Coyle Mathis did not meet state constitution guidelines.
Seeded on Fri Nov 18, 2011 10:08 AM
