Gates defends Benghazi response, says critics have 'cartoonish' view of military - The Hill's Video

Gates, who served in the administrations of both Presidents George W. Bush’s and Obama said that some critics who said that military force could have saved lives had a “cartoonish” view of U.S. military capabilities.

“To send some small number of special forces or other troops in without knowing what the environment is, without knowing what the threat is, without having any intelligence in terms of what is actually going on on the ground, I think, would have been very dangerous,” said Gates in an interview aired on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“Personally, I would not have approved that because we just don't it's sort of a cartoonish impression of military capabilities and military forces,” he continued. “The one thing that our forces are noted for is planning and preparation before we send people in harm's way. And there just wasn't time to do that.”