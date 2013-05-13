Opinion: House Republicans prefer sabotage to real solutions - The Hill - covering Congress, Politics, Political Campaigns and Capitol Hill | TheHill.com

Let us briefly turn to political reality. There is absolutely zero chance that ObamaCare will be repealed while Democrats control the Senate and President Obama is in the White House. Reality also compels some mention of the fact that the GOP has never held a vote on any alternative plan for dealing with the nation’s out-of-control healthcare spending.

But reality is a nuisance to Congressional Republicans intent on a brazen strategy to trip up the healthcare program before it can take its first step. Republicans do not want to give it any chance to be embraced by the public.

The attacks on ObamaCare are of a piece with the Republican strategy of using filibusters to delay and block Obama administration nominees, leaving key posts empty. A quarter of the filibusters in Senate history have been used against Obama’s nominees.