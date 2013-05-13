Newsvine

Fed up with Republicans

About Articles: 331 Seeds: 2344 Comments: 15045 Since: Dec 2009

The 10 Most Redneck Cities in America

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Fed up with Republicans View Original Article:
Seeded on Mon May 13, 2013 12:38 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Percent of population that didn’t complete high school
Number of gun and ammo stores per capita
Number of taxidermists per capita
Number of cowboy boot stores per capita
Number of country radio stations per capita
Number of NASCAR race tracks close by
Number of Walmarts per capita
Number of riding lawn mower/tractor repair shops per capita

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor