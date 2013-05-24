Part of a four-lane freeway bridge over a river in rural Washington state collapsed on Thursday, sending vehicles and drivers tumbling into the frigid water, authorities said.
Two of the three people rescued from the river were hospitalized with hypothermia, said Given Kutz, a spokesman for Skagit County in the northern part of the state.
Bridge collapses in Washington state, sending cars into river | Reuters
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri May 24, 2013 1:40 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment