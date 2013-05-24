OVERNIGHT HEALTH: Premiums lower than expected - The Hill's Healthwatch

The Obama administration got some good news Thursday as California regulators released the estimated premiums for healthcare plans sold through the state's insurance exchange.

The premiums came in well below expectations, giving Democrats a strong data point to push back against fears of "rate shock" once the healthcare law takes full effect. California is the first big state to release insurers' rates for next year, and experts were paying particular attention to the filing because of the size of the state's market.

A middle-of-the-road policy will cost about $300 per month, and most people who buy these policies will get a subsidy from the federal government to help pay their premiums. That comes to about $3,600 per year — hardly pocket change, but also far short of the $5,200 annual cost projected by the Congressional Budget Office.