Married couple accused of stealing $15,000 worth of jewelry | Detroit Free Press | freep.com

A local cab driver and his wife are accused of stealing $15,000 worth of jewelry from an Iowa City man.
According to Iowa City police, the victim reported that on March 10, 40-year-old Stacy J. Levell and his wife, 38-year-old Melissa K. Levell, visited the victim at his home. Police said the Levells, who have no known address, took the jewelry the man’s wife had left him after she died, including 12 rings valued at $15,000.
