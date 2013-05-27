Opinion: Supreme Court should not risk racial progress on voting rights - The Hill - covering Congress, Politics, Political Campaigns and Capitol Hill | TheHill.com

As this century gets started, the nation lives with a deep racial divide in Congress and at every other level of American politics. At the moment there are no black Republicans in the House. Barely 20 percent of the Latinos in the House are Republicans (7 of 34). Then there is the GOP’s statistical dominance of politics in the old Confederate States of the South. When those numbers are combined with the astoundingly low 8 percent of Republicans in Congress who are women it becomes difficult to see the GOP as anything other than primarily a party of white men.