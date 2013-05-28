Do blacks commit more crimes than whites, or are they just more likely to be punished? | lboyle05

The statistics are there. Blacks are more likely percentage-wise than whites both to be arrested and to end up in prison. Is this because they are actually more likely to commit the crimes they’re being convicted of, or because our court system is unfairly biased in favor of whites?
