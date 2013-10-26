Americas Teachers Deserve A Pay Raise And Real Support From Parents And Lawmakers.

Close the public schools and the middle class will disappear over night.

Women especially, but also a lot of men would find it difficult if not impossible to work and earn a living without:

1. Daycare

2. Pre School

3. Kindegarten

4. Elementary School

5. Jr. High or Middle School

6. High School

Honestly what would the vast majority of Americas working parents do for and about their kids safety and their children's education without public schools.

In my opinion teachers are primarily the nations unpaid and vastly under compensated professional baby sitters.

That's right!

I said it "professional babysitters".

That is why they deserve to be paid better, they keep and deal with a lot of bad azz children for 8 hours a day that their own mothers and fathers cant control.

Teachers spend so much time dealing with problems everyday that their is little or no time left for them to actually teach a class on any subject effectively.

Especially since corporal punishment was removed from the equation.

These kids have knives, guns, alcohol, drugs and dope (prescription and illegal) and many have severe psychological and emotional problems.

Not to mention:

1. Autism

2. Retardation

3. Physically abused children

4. Sexually abused children

And over the course of the last few years teachers increasing are dealing with gender identification issues, as more and more children grapple with their sexual preference.

People are quick to say what teachers should be subjected to. And what kind of examples they should set for our children.

I say pay them first just for babysitting before you worry about how good or bad a teacher they are.

If you really look at it public education is cheap at twice the price for what the teachers really do for America and it's families.

By the way I haven't even mentioned the threats that teachers face every day from students with guns, knives and don't mention the threats of violence and intimidation from immature parents.

My grand daughter recently started going to a Catholic private school which cost almost $15,000 per year, I think it is a lot but given the schools record of success educating their children it will be well worth it to her and her parents in the long run.

But I honestly don't think the average parent can afford $15,000. a year to educate one child.